Leaders, Scholars To Gather To Honor Maulana Sami-ul-Haq's Legacy, Mission On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2023 | 10:58 PM

The leaders and scholars from across the country would gather to honour Maulana Sami-ul-Haq’s contributions and carry forward his mission on Thursday, (November 2) in Akora Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The leaders and scholars from across the country would gather to honour Maulana Sami-ul-Haq’s contributions and carry forward his mission on Thursday, (November 2) in Akora Khattak.

Talking to media on Tuesday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani said Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was a staunch advocate for the establishment of an Islamic system in Pakistan and freeing Islamic countries from external influences.

He said the religious scholars and leaders would acknowledge Maulana Sam-ul-Haq’s vision and dedication to the cause at the event.

Haqqani who is also the chairman of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, said Maulana Sami-ul-Haq was posthumously granted the title of "Shaheed Namus-e-Risalat" (Martyr for the Sanctity of Prophethood), making a commitment to continue his mission.

He called upon supporters and workers from all over the country to participate in the Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference to honour his extensive contributions in the fields of religious knowledge, education, scholarship, politics, and Jihad.

JUI-S Central Secretary-General Maulana Syed Yousuf Shah announced that all preparations for the conference had been completed. He further stated that on November 1, a meeting of the JUI-S Central Executive Committee would take place, and it would be attended by members from all over the country. The meeting would discuss upcoming elections and, notably, the issue of Palestine.

The conference has extended invitations to all political and religious parties, and the majority have accepted the invitation, pledging to participate in this significant event.

More Stories From Pakistan