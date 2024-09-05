Leadership Development Training Program Concludes At SAU
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri, a Leadership Development Training Program was organized to raise awareness among students about future leadership qualities and to equip the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for success in their professional lives.
The program, which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari, continued for six days, with different training sessions held during the program, and each batch was allocated three days, and a total of 60 students participated.
The SAU spokesperson informed that renowned social reformer and motivational speaker Atique Raja conducted the sessions in an interactive manner, teaching students not only the theoretical aspects of essential skills but also engaging them in practical exercises that would prove beneficial as future leaders.
In his address during the closing session, Atique Raja emphasized the importance of soft skills in professional careers, which are crucial for future success. He further added that students must understand the realities of the changes happening around the world and prove their capabilities. He urged students to participate in such training during their education.
Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar mentioned that this initiative was led by the Vice Chancellor, reflecting the university's commitment to the holistic development of students.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM hails Pakistan Army's heroic role in defending territorial integrity43 seconds ago
-
Asif says High Officials approached PML-N after declining graph of PTI46 seconds ago
-
Ceremony held to eulogize performance of Polio teams10 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab urges students to support KMC's tree-plantation campaign11 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.25 bln fraud: Court remands two accused in NAB custody21 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Defence Day with fervor21 minutes ago
-
Kisan Facilitation Counters introduced to empower farmers21 minutes ago
-
No compromise on health, education: DC21 minutes ago
-
Raja Farooq Haider condoles demise of A.G. Noorani21 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoDs PESCO asked to take action against incidents of illegal grid stations takeover in KPK30 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to women's college31 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day31 minutes ago