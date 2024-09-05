Leadership Development Training Program concludes at SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) On the directives of Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri, a Leadership Development Training Program was organized to raise awareness among students about future leadership qualities and to equip the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for success in their professional lives.

The program, which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari, continued for six days, with different training sessions held during the program, and each batch was allocated three days, and a total of 60 students participated.

The SAU spokesperson informed that renowned social reformer and motivational speaker Atique Raja conducted the sessions in an interactive manner, teaching students not only the theoretical aspects of essential skills but also engaging them in practical exercises that would prove beneficial as future leaders.

In his address during the closing session, Atique Raja emphasized the importance of soft skills in professional careers, which are crucial for future success. He further added that students must understand the realities of the changes happening around the world and prove their capabilities. He urged students to participate in such training during their education.

Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar mentioned that this initiative was led by the Vice Chancellor, reflecting the university's commitment to the holistic development of students.