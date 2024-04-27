Leadership in Resuscitation course concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Leadership in Resuscitation (LIR) Course organized by Community Safety Wing of Emergency Services Department in collaboration with Aga Khan University (AKU), Karachi, was held at Emergency Services academy for 45 master trainers of Pak Life Saver Program (PLSP) of the service.

Secretary, Emergency Services Department, Dr Rizwan Naseer attended the closing ceremony of the course and said that the trainers of LIR would be expected to further train emergency responders on High-Performance Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (HP-CPR) to provide quality CPR to cardiac arrest patients.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer also directed them to provide scenarios to emergency responders and enhance their decision making and critical thinking skills at the time of emergency after the Leadership in Resuscitation course. He also thanked the management of Aga Khan University, Karachi for organizing the LIR course for master trainers and conducting evaluation of Emergency Medical Technicians at Emergency Services Academy.

Dr Rizwan recalled the initiative of the Prime Minister’s Pak Life Saver Program to train citizens on essential lifesaving skills of CPR & Bleeding Control for which Rescue 1122 was given the responsibility of National Focal Point to train the masses to save lives as much as possible. Accordingly, Rescue 1122 developed the Pak Lifesaver App and a web portal for online training followed by hands-on practice at nearest Rescue stations. Dr Rizwan appreciated the Community Safety Wing and district training teams for training of – Lifesavers on Prime Minister Pak Life Saver Program. He also congratulated the participants of the LIR course on successful completion of the course.