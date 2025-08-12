Leadership, Innovation Among Youth Inevitable For Progress; Says Shaza Fatima
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:23 PM
Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that practical measures are being implemented to cultivate leadership skills among Pakistani youth in line with global innovation and modern demands
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that practical measures are being implemented to cultivate leadership skills among Pakistani youth in line with global innovation and modern demands.
Speaking at an event in Rawalpindi on Tuesday to mark International Youth Day, she highlighted that last year, 300,000 young individuals received training in various IT programs, with plans to train 600,000 youth this year.
She emphasized the critical role of youth in driving industrial revolution and economic stability through skill development.
The minister highlighted that Pakistan’s population of 240 million includes 68% youth, making them a vital asset for the nation’s progress.
“Our youth are our most valuable resource, and their education and training are essential,” she said.
The minister revealed that collaborative programs with TEVTA and NAVTEC are being rolled out in Punjab to equip young people with relevant skills. She stressed the importance of artificial intelligence in today’s world, urging youth to gain expertise in IT, accounting, and marketing to compete globally. Shaza also underscored the role of women, who make up half of the youth demographic, in contributing to the national economy.
"To support these initiatives, the government is committed to providing high-speed internet and taking all necessary steps to empower youth for technological advancement and national development", she added.
