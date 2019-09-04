Leadership role vital for peace, stability in Asia: Senator Saif

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Senator Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that the leadership of Asian region has to come forward and shun differences to pave the way for peace, stability and economic growth of the region.

He was expressing views in a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget and Planning.

He observed that the whole Asian region was in the limelight due to terrorism, extremism, political instability, economic downfall and poverty.

Barrister Saif was leading a delegation of Senate of Pakistan comprising Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Sana Jamali to participate in the important meeting being held in Baghdad, Iraq from September 3-5, 2019.

He vociferously raised the issue of Kashmir in the meeting and said that the people of Indian held Kashmir were being subjected to brutal torture and humiliation and the international community must take notice of the high handedness of Indian forces.

He observed that Modi had committed crimes against humanity and all his efforts were destined to fail.

He said that Pakistan wanted peaceful solution of Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. During his speech, the delegates from India tried to interrupt, however, Barrister Saif effectively presented Pakistan's stance on Kashmir, which was also acknowledged by the participants resulting in embarrassing situation for the Indian side.

In his speech, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif observed that APA was most important for Pakistan, as Pakistan wanted Asian region to flourish and prosper.