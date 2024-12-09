Leadership Training Session
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Hailey International Office in collaboration with United People Global (UPG) organized an international session on the ‘UPG Sustainability Leadership Training Program’ for undergraduate students.
The event was held under the guidance of Director Hailey International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Deputy Director Hafiz Fawad Ali and over 100 participants. The session aimed to inspire students and raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and collective efforts to create a better future for our planet. On this occasion, an MS scholar at Hailey College of Commerce Arooba Sumair delivered an insightful presentation on the knowledge and implementation of sustainable development goals.
She highlighted the critical role young leader’s play in driving sustainable development.
Dr Saida said, "We are committed to fostering partnerships like this with UPG to provide students with valuable opportunities for growth and to spread awareness about global challenges." She said that Hailey International Office looks forward to collaborating with United People Global on future initiatives to further equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a sustainable world.
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor asks NAB to overcome trust-deficit for better accountability2 minutes ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Interior Minister Emphasizes Role of Ulmas in Promoting Peace and Unity2 minutes ago
-
3-member robbers gang busted2 minutes ago
-
Japan embassy hosts pre-departure orientation for Pakistani youth participating in JENESYS program2 minutes ago
-
PJA organizes training course on financial discipline for D&SJs2 minutes ago
-
Free solar system scheme starts2 minutes ago
-
Cold wave/frost conditions likely to persist this week countrywide12 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for selling fake SIM cards12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on International Anti-Corruption Day held in Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
Tractor keys handed over to farmers32 minutes ago
-
Modern investigation techniques should be adopted to improve efficiency: CPO32 minutes ago
-
NA’s YPF visits Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly32 minutes ago