Leadership training session

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab University Hailey International Office in collaboration with United People Global (UPG) organized an international session on the ‘UPG Sustainability Leadership Training Program’ for undergraduate students.

The event was held under the guidance of Director Hailey International Office Dr Sadia Farooq, Deputy Director Hafiz Fawad Ali and over 100 participants. The session aimed to inspire students and raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and collective efforts to create a better future for our planet. On this occasion, an MS scholar at Hailey College of Commerce Arooba Sumair delivered an insightful presentation on the knowledge and implementation of sustainable development goals.

She highlighted the critical role young leader’s play in driving sustainable development.

Dr Saida said, "We are committed to fostering partnerships like this with UPG to provide students with valuable opportunities for growth and to spread awareness about global challenges." She said that Hailey International Office looks forward to collaborating with United People Global on future initiatives to further equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to a sustainable world.