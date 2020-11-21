UrduPoint.com
Leaderships' Commitment Defines Success Of Institutions: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Leaderships' commitment defines success of institutions: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Saturday that commitment and motivation of leadership defines the level and scale of success of institutions.

She was addressing a workshop on Leadership and Management, jointly organised by the Directorate General Health Services Punjab, Minister's Delivery Unit and UNICEF, at a local hotel. She said the purpose of the workshop was to provide fresh ideas and insight into the significance of leadership and management for health managers.

"Seniors are role models for their staff, peers, young professionals and students," she added.

She said that good behaviour provided half the treatment to patients. She said that the government was continuously organising such training workshops in order to improve healthcare service delivery in public sector hospitals.

"The fate and future of institutions depends on the quality of leadership they have," she said.

The minister said that the best quality healthcare services were available for COVID-19 patients in the province.

She appreciated DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir for organising the event. Such workshops, she added, were extremely important for continuous professional development.

Experts from international organisation Franklin Covey imparted training on the subject.

Professors from King Edward Medical University, Fatima Medical University, Services Institute of Medical Sciences, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Sahiwal Medical College and other institutions attended the workshop.

The chief executives officers (CEOs) of districts from Lahore, Sialkot, Gujrat, Narowal and others also attended the workshop besides medical superintendents and CEOs of leading teaching institutions.

The training is being held in three batches and this is the first of series of workshops for healthcare professionals and managers from Punjab.

