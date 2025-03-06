Open Menu

Leading AI Platform Partners With Fauji Foundation To Empower Social Welfare, Economic Growth

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:05 PM

Leading AI platform partners with Fauji Foundation to empower social welfare, economic growth

Aleria, a leading C-level Artificial Intelligence platform based in United Arab Emirates has announced a strategic partnership with Fauji Foundation, one of Pakistan's foremost conglomerates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Aleria, a leading C-level Artificial Intelligence platform based in United Arab Emirates has announced a strategic partnership with Fauji Foundation, one of Pakistan's foremost conglomerates.

This collaboration will integrate Aleria's advanced AI solutions into Fauji Foundation's operations, enhancing efficiency, improving decision-making, and reducing costs across its healthcare, education, energy, and food sectors, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The platform capabilities will give to Pakistan the leverage to achieve the extraordinary journey of creating with pakistan resources the vision of sovereign ai and leveraging the power of their future sovereign cloud combined with their sovereign data. Sovereignty is key.

With Fauji Foundation's expanded suite of AI solutions and powerful capabilities such as workforce optimization and predictive analytics, the foundation can now leverage Aleria’s ability to streamline human resource operations, enhance resource management, and improve decision-making across departments.

These solutions are designed to address key business and social challenges while enabling Fauji Foundation to harness the full potential of AI.

The CEO of Fauji Foundation said on the occasion "We are committed to providing innovative solutions that empower our social welfare programs and drive economic growth.

Fauji Foundation is a cornerstone of Pakistan's development, and with intelligent tools like Aleria-powered AI solutions, we are helping our beneficiaries work smarter, enhance productivity, and uncover new pathways to success. In a fast-changing world, technology is the bridge that connects ambition to achievement, enabling us to stay ahead, adapt, and thrive."

Eric Leandri, CEO, Aleria said : " We are proud to partner with Fauji Foundation, an organization that has been a beacon of social welfare and economic development in Pakistan. Our commitment to empower organizations with advanced AI solutions that enhance efficiency and drive growth while ensuring data sovereignty is unwavering. With our AI technology, we help organizations capitalize on challenges and enable them to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

Aleria will equip Fauji Foundation with a comprehensive suite of AI solutions, designed to elevate the foundation's operations to new heights. These advanced tools will enable Fauji Foundation to harness the power of AI for strategic planning, data-driven decision-making, and seamless collaboration, ensuring that its social welfare and economic initiatives are executed with unparalleled precision and efficiency. Aleria's C-level AI capabilities will be integrated into Fauji Foundation's existing systems, offering a holistic approach to digital transformation.

Recent Stories

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaratio ..

Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension

17 minutes ago
 CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor manag ..

CM Maryam removes Mayo Hospital MS over poor management

25 minutes ago
 SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi lan ..

SU, AMBILE to forge alliance to advance Sindhi language through AI

16 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticises KP govt’s performance, h ..

Azma Bukhari criticises KP govt’s performance, highlights Punjab’s achieveme ..

16 minutes ago
 RDA Task Force conducts operation against 4 illega ..

RDA Task Force conducts operation against 4 illegal Housing Schemes

9 minutes ago
KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in vario ..

KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines

9 minutes ago
 KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate ..

KATI stresses the need of significant policy rate cut

31 minutes ago
 Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing ..

Despite challenges agriculture sector contributing most foreign exchange, Chairm ..

9 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 406 kg drugs in 7 operations

ANF recovers over 406 kg drugs in 7 operations

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal & NDF host Iftar at Women Emp ..

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal & NDF host Iftar at Women Empowerment Center

9 minutes ago
 ADB, DREAMS-1 water supply project to be completed ..

ADB, DREAMS-1 water supply project to be completed in two years: MD WASA

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan