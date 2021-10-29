Leading member of gang involved in snatching brand new cars arrested from Dera Bugti

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police in an operation conducted in Sui, Dera Bugti, Balochistan arrested Bafu Bugti, the notorious member of a gang involved in snatching brand new cars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police in an operation conducted in Sui, Dera Bugti, Balochistan arrested Bafu Bugti, the notorious member of a gang involved in snatching brand new cars.

Another leading accomplice of the gang, accused Hassan Bhayo, had been arrested by AVLC few days back with recovery of a vehicle bearing registration number KW-2425, arms and hand grenade while accused Bafu had also managed to escaped at that time.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with his co-accused snatched RIVO / VIGO and new cars from different areas of Karachi and sold them to Sujawal Bugti and Mian Khan Bugti in Sui Balochistan who after tempering their records used them for rent a car business. Further investigations were underway.