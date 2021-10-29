UrduPoint.com

Leading Member Of Gang Involved In Snatching Brand New Cars Arrested From Dera Bugti

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:24 PM

Leading member of gang involved in snatching brand new cars arrested from Dera Bugti

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police in an operation conducted in Sui, Dera Bugti, Balochistan arrested Bafu Bugti, the notorious member of a gang involved in snatching brand new cars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell of Karachi Police in an operation conducted in Sui, Dera Bugti, Balochistan arrested Bafu Bugti, the notorious member of a gang involved in snatching brand new cars.

According to police, AVLC Karachi in an operation in Sui, Dera Bugti, Balochistan arrested Manzoor Ahmed alias Barkat Ali Bugti alias Bafu son of Shah Gul, member of a gang which snatched dozens of rivo / VIGO and brand new cars from Karachi.

Another leading accomplice of the gang, accused Hassan Bhayo, had been arrested by AVLC few days back with recovery of a vehicle bearing registration number KW-2425, arms and hand grenade while accused Bafu had also managed to escaped at that time.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he along with his co-accused snatched RIVO / VIGO and new cars from different areas of Karachi and sold them to Sujawal Bugti and Mian Khan Bugti in Sui Balochistan who after tempering their records used them for rent a car business. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Business Rent Vehicle Car Vigo Dera Bugti Sujawal From

Recent Stories

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting co ..

UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on interna ..

25 minutes ago
 Relief goods distributed among shanties dwellers

Relief goods distributed among shanties dwellers

17 seconds ago
 One student one tree drive kicks off at Islamia Un ..

One student one tree drive kicks off at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

19 seconds ago
 Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

Awareness walk about one-wheeling, road accidents

22 seconds ago
 Old man dies of burns in house fire

Old man dies of burns in house fire

4 minutes ago
 Ecuador to Include COVID-19 Vaccine in Regular Vac ..

Ecuador to Include COVID-19 Vaccine in Regular Vaccination Program - Health Mini ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.