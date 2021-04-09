UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:04 PM

Leading Pakistani broadcaster actor and director Zia Mohi-ud-Din and senior actor Talat Hussain received second dose of Coronavirus vaccine from the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

I was afraid of getting vaccinated since childhood, this is the second time I have received the second dose of Corona vaccine from Arts Council Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th April, 2021) I was afraid of getting vaccinated since childhood, this is the second time I have received the second dose of Corona vaccine from Arts Council Karachi. I am quite surprised to see the great arrangements of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi; such an environment is seen in very few places where SOPs are being taken care of.

These views were expressed by Zia Mohi-ud-Din, a well-known Pakistani broadcaster, actor, and director, after administering the second dose of Corona Vaccine at the Corona Vaccination Center set up in collaboration with the Sindh Health Department at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.
Zia Mohi-ud-Din said, "I am so scared of getting vaccinated that I canceled the contracts of many films for reasons that I had to get vaccinated to go elsewhere, but Corona got vaccinated very easily.

"

Leading actor Talat Hussain also received the second dose of Corona vaccine from Arts Council Karachi.

It is to be noted that the Arts Council of Pakistan has so far vaccinated well-known stars of the showbiz industry, including prominent political and social figures,

In this regard, actor Rahat Kazmi, actress Saira Kazmi, actor Sajid Hassan, Anis Haroon, Sheema Kirmani, Khushbakht Shujaat, Sehar Imdad Shah, Mahmood Sham, Imdad Hussaini, Joint Secretary Arts Council Asjad Bukhari, lawyer Abrar Hassan, Zahir Khan, Arshad Abdullah, Shakeela Hassan, Khawaja Razi have benefited from this facility provided by Arts Council Karachi.

