Leading scientists from 23 countries to discuss strategy to fight Coronavirus: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said leading scientists from 23 countries would come together in Karachi to strategise war against Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry informed that the strategy meeting would be held in Karachi on March 2.

"This is a great challenge for humanity which should be tackled through international cooperation", the minister said.

It is pertinent to mention here that around 50 scientists from 23 countries are reaching Karachi to participate in the 23rd meeting of the Coordinating Council of the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) being held in conjunction with the Conference on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development from March 2 to 4.

The events are being hosted by one of the Centres of Excellence of COMSATS in Pakistan, the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).