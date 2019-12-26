UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leading Spiritual, Political Figure Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Joins PTI

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:48 PM

Leading spiritual, political figure Syed Mohammad Ali Shah joins PTI

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi, the leading spiritual and political figure of Kharmang Skardu area of Gilgit-Baltistan along with his followers announces to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi, the leading spiritual and political figure of Kharmang Skardu area of Gilgit-Baltistan along with his followers announces to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.According to the details released by Central Media Department, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah made the announcement after meeting with PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee here at Islamabad on Thursday.

On this occasion he expressed complete faith in PTI manifesto and the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He said that PM Imran Khan will lead Pakistan to the path of development and prosperity contrary to other political parties who have delivered nothing but rampant corruption and dysfunctional institutions and disappointment.

Welcoming Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi and his associates into the folds of party, PTI Chief Organizer Saif ullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI has become the largest political force in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said is gaining popularity across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan.He maintained that PTI organization for Gilgit-Baltistan is undergoing an important phase and would be completed soon to be effectively functional at grass root level.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said will lead the country to internal harmony, and has given the message of unity and oneness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Lead Skardu Media Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment inaugur ..

21 minutes ago

UN delegation praises UAE’s efforts to protect, ..

21 minutes ago

Cold, Dry weather forecast, dense fog likely to pr ..

3 minutes ago

25 vehicles of token tax defaulters impounded in R ..

3 minutes ago

Four days to over deadline, Two KP ministers among ..

3 minutes ago

Almost 40% of Ukrainians Expect Economy Get Better ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.