Leading spiritual, political figure Syed Mohammad Ali Shah joins PTI

Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi, the leading spiritual and political figure of Kharmang Skardu area of Gilgit-Baltistan along with his followers announces to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi, the leading spiritual and political figure of Kharmang Skardu area of Gilgit-Baltistan along with his followers announces to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.According to the details released by Central Media Department, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah made the announcement after meeting with PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee here at Islamabad on Thursday.

On this occasion he expressed complete faith in PTI manifesto and the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He said that PM Imran Khan will lead Pakistan to the path of development and prosperity contrary to other political parties who have delivered nothing but rampant corruption and dysfunctional institutions and disappointment.

Welcoming Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Rizvi and his associates into the folds of party, PTI Chief Organizer Saif ullah Khan Nyazee said that PTI has become the largest political force in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said is gaining popularity across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan.He maintained that PTI organization for Gilgit-Baltistan is undergoing an important phase and would be completed soon to be effectively functional at grass root level.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said will lead the country to internal harmony, and has given the message of unity and oneness.