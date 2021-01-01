Leading Ulema announce disassociation with elements involved in Karak Hindu temple attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Leadership of different religious schools of thought and Ulema-Mashaykh on Friday expressed their disassociation with the elements involved in Hindu temple attack in Karak besides assuring their complete cooperation and support to across country Hindu Community.

In a joint communique issued here on Friday after meeting with Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, the representatives of seminaries stated that it was responsibility of the state and majority of Muslim population to take care of the rights of minorities in the country.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that no one can clip freedom and influence of the seminaries adding that speaker parliament have been in coordination with Ulema-Mashaykh to address their reservations on Evacuee Trust Properties Amendment Bill.

The visiting delegates and representatives of different religious schools of thought include Maulana Asadullah Farooq,Maulana Nauman Hashir, Maulana Anawarul Haq Mujahid, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Mufti Umar Farooq and other leading Ulemas and religious scholars.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi states that on the issue of Evacuee Trust Properties Amendment Bill that Ulema and religious scholars were in coordination with Speaker National Assembly adding that the government has been providing facilities to seminaries across the country and registration of seminaries with Ministry of education is positive step of PTI government.

The joint communique also stated that seminaries could not be employed for political interests and political pursuits and elements aiming at using Masajid and seminaries for political objectives will be foiled.

On the issue of Karak Hindu temple attack, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that any individual, group or organisation will not be allowed to take law into their hands.

He said that elements who have been involved in attack at Hindu temple in Karak have violated Islamic norms and laws of the country and helped elements making criticism at Pakistan on Religious grounds.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that leading Ulema and Mashaykh have already issued decision that Hindu temple space in Karak belongs to Hindu Community and in this regard,no one will be allowed to violate Pakistan's law and Constitution.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Prime Minister Imran khan has directed KPK provincial government to take every possible step in accordance with law to ensure protection of the Hindu Community and their reservations will be addressed.