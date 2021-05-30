UrduPoint.com
Leaf-fertilizer Facility For Plants' Rapid Growth On Cards

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Leaf-fertilizer facility for plants' rapid growth on cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was working to start producing fertilizer from leaf-garbage for rapid growth of saplings planted across the Federal capital.

The city generates over 600 tonnes of organic and inorganic waste on daily basis with green waste accounts for almost fifty per cent of the total garbage.

The leaf litter is a common sight on the roads across the city so, the city managers have sorted the issue with a plan to use the fallen trees' leaves as fertilizer.

According to Member Finance CDA Rana Shakeel, the site selection for setting up a fertilizer plant was underway. Two or three sites including Fatima Jinnah Park at Sector F-9 were already under consideration, he added.

He said the move was meant to produce fertilizer through fallen trees' leaves, which would eventually use for boosting the growth of plants.

The member said prior to the establishment of plant, the CDA had worked out a plan to ensure collection of the green waste in the city. Skips were being placed at parks, green belts and trails for the purpose, he added.

In addition to that, he said skips and trolleys would be colored for specifying its usage. Green color would be dedicated to green waste, while yellow would be meant for inorganic garbage, he added.

Rana Shakeel also mentioned the CDA's plan for launching a massive awareness campaign to educate the sanitation staff and citizens for usage of colored skips and trolleys.

He said the initiative would not only help ensure clean and green environment in the capital by discouraging dumping and burning of the green waste, but would also reduce the CDA expenditure for procuring fertilizer from the market, he added.

Citizens, hailing the civic agency's plan, termed it a 'people and environment friendly' initiative and called for its fast execution.

Talking to APP a resident of F-6 Umer Kakar said, "People in my locality usually burn trees' leaves that cause suffocation to me. However, we will feel relived after materialization of this initiative".

