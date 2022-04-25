UrduPoint.com

Leaf Technology Important To Maintain Soil Health, Improve Productivity: Director CCRI

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Monday leaf technology was vital to maintain fertility of soil and improve per acre production.

In a message issued here on, the director CCRI, Dr Zahid Mahmood, stated that repeated ploughing of soil damage its fertility. The leaf technology, however helps to maintain the fertility as it feeds organic material.

Moreover, the technology is used to prepare the soil in a special way in which the width of the beds is kept 42 inch, according to the director.

Besides, the paddy straw is spread on the beds as mulching. Similarly, wheat straw is spread on the portion located between the two consecutive beds.

The paddy and wheat straws helps to maintain temperature and organic matter in the soil. The procedure, thus, improves the soil fertility. Technology is also important as rain does not damage crops. It also discourage weeds.

Dr. Zahid urged farmers to contact CCRI for further guidelines to for improving soil fertility.

