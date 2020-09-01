Leakage from illegal Gas connection caused blast in an house at Haryana Payan: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

There was a leakage from an illegal Gas connection that caused blast in an house at Haryana Payan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :There was a leakage from an illegal Gas connection that caused blast in an house at Haryana Payan.

Spokesman for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday confirmed that the gas blast being occurred in Haryana Payan was due to gas leakage from an illegal connection.

The spokesman said that owner of the house that acquired an illegal gas connection forgot to turn off gas valve that caused an explosion.

He said that a team was constituted by SNGPL to probe the gas explosion reported in village Haryana Payan near Primary school Daudzai. The team after thorough probe confirmed that gas explosion was from an illegal gas connection.

He said that SNGPL authorities have issued warnings to consumers to refrain from acquiring illegal gas connection as it could endanger safety of their own live and property.