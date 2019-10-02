Leakage of letter written by UN to Pakistan about Hafiz Saeed leads to removal of Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Leaking letter to India written by United Nations to Pakistan about Hafiz Saeed has come as major reason behind removal of former permanent envoy of Pakistan to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Leaking letter to India written by United Nations to Pakistan about Hafiz Saeed has come as major reason behind removal of former permanent envoy of Pakistan to UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi.The motive behind leakage of letter to Indian lobby was to thwart the Prime Minister Imran Khan visit to the United States.

Prime Minister Khan who has known the whole story behind the letter removed Maleeha as permanent envoy of Pakistan to UN. The sources said another solid reason prompted the horrendous reaction by the prime minister.The letter was about permission granted by the United Nation on the request of Pakistan for releasing some amount from the accounts of Hafiz Saeed, Haji Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal enabling them to meet their daily expenses.

The UN issued this letter on August 15, 2019 but Lodhi and his secretary Usman Tipu allegedly kept the letter on hold and waited that I will be made public when Imran Khan reaches New York to address UN General Assembly.The sources said the letter was intentionally hidden by Dr Lodhi and her secretary Usman Tipu in order to surface it at the time of Prime Minister's visit to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

The letter started circulating in WhatsApp groups of journalists in New York when Prime Minister Imran Khan was present in the United States to address the UN General Assembly.The news leaked when an Indian journalist during Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's press conference asked Qureshi why you don't fight case of Hafiz Saeed in the United Nations instead of Kashmiris.The conspiracy was exposed by a Pakistani journalist and conveyed the whole story behind the letter to Imran Khan in New York.

Besides, Dr Lodhi also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Advisor for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashaq Awan to appoint former press minister (retd) Saeed Anwar on the vacant post of Press Minister.When the request letter was investigated its links were also connected to the above mentioned story.

It is mention here that Dr Lodhi's son had married to an Indian girl whose family has strong relations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.