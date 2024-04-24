Leakage of papers during SSC Exam in KP arise more questions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Innumerable questions started to arise on the exams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein leakage of papers during ongoing SSC Exam in Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Malakand Boards wherein inquiring committees form to fix the responsibilities on those responsible.

In most of the education boards of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the process of giving out papers before the paper starts is still going on.

Papers started coming out from Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Malakand as two new cases of leakage of papers of the BISE Dera Ismail Khan and Malakand.

The Dera Ismail Khan’s BISE paper was out before 9:00 a.m. while another case of the same has been published in Malakand once again. After 20th, 22nd, 23rd paper was out, and on Wednesday April 24, paper was out.

Taking notice, the Education Minister appointed Saqib Raza, Commissioner of Malakand division, as an inquiry officer, but all such steps proved in-vain. Now education has become a joke after such cases of leakage of papers well before the exam day.

A well-organized mafia was also involved in it, a professor in the Government College Peshawar told APP on the condition of not to be named. The education department is completely silent on the issue of paper leakage, he said.

An information desk was established by the coordination cell, which is completely unsuccessful, he added. The given numbers are either being blocked or they are not aware of any issues when getting the information, he informed.

Errors were revealed in the English paper of Abbottabad board on Tuesday, last. The issued papers have not been canceled yet, he said. Various complaints are being received about the supervising teachers in the halls as well, he said. The government in some places also imposed section 144 of selling and carrying of pocket guides, which are being used

in the halls in the presence of teachers, but all such steps have been proved in vain, he said.