Leaked Audio: Imran Khan Pursuing Anti-state Agenda, Says Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Leaked audio: Imran Khan pursuing anti-state agenda, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that Imran Khan is pursing the anti-state agenda and working against the interest of country by misleading people and dividing the nation.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the minister said that every act of Imran Khan is against the country and the nation while the real face of PTI chairman has been exposed through his actions.

He said Imran Khan is hungry for power and nation has understood his agenda for creating anarchy and putting the country in difficult situation.

The minister also spoke about the audio clip which features a conversation between Imran Khan and his former principal secretary, Azam Khan, about a cypher that the PTI chief has for long presented as evidence of 'a foreign conspiracy' to oust him from the premier's office.

The audio clip was also played during the press conference and the minister spoke on the content of the clip, terming it an attempt to mislead the people and putting the national interests at risk.

The forensic audit of this audio would be conducted, the minister said and demanded the media as well as civil society organizations for its forensic audit so as to expose such fraudster, the minister added.

