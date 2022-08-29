Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhagra

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Federal Finance Minister has termed the leaked audio as 'shameful' urging the PTI supporters to review their decisions because patriots cannot do so what Tarin, Leghari and Jhagra have been heard saying to do to sabotage IMF deal.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2022) Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shaukat Tarin, Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra for allegedly making efforts to sabotage International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal with Pakistan.

The Finance Minister has expressed serious concerns over alleged leaked audios between Shaukat Tarin and Mohsin Leghari and between Shaukat Tarin and Taimur Jhagra.



"You should be ashmed of what you said in the leaked audios," said Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday (today).

Miftah said that the homeland is like a mother and what the PTI leaders were doing with the mother.

He said Shaukat Tarin who is considered very respectable and professional has exposed himself by what he said in leaked audios.

The Finance Minister also asked the PTI supporters to look into the matter and review their thoughts to support the PTI leadership by keeping the alleged audio leaks in their minds.

He stated that he cannot believe what they [the PTI leaders] were saying to damage the deal between IMF and Pakistan.

He claimed that PTI leaders sent a letter first to IMF and then to him which clearly indicated their malafide intention.



At one stage in his press conference, Miftah said that the act of Tarin, Leghari and Jhagra wa tantamount to "sedition" but soon after saying so he deviated from his stance and termed it "shameful act".



"Is it sedition? But I do not call it sedition but what the PTI leaders are heard saying in the audio leaks is very low," said Miftah, asking Imran Khan and other PTI leaders to apologize from the nation.

During his press conference, Miftah also said that his doors were always opens for the provincial finance ministers and for others to discuss the matters pertaining to national issues and economy.



He also pointed out that he being as federal finance minister played his role to provide funds and money to the provinces but complained about the lack of cordial response from the KP and the Punjab government.



Earlier, two alleged audio leaks went viral on the social media in which Shaukat Tarin asked the Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from the IMF deal and asked the KPK Finance Minister to draft a letter, send it to Miftah Ismail and the IMF in a bid to sabotage the deal.

KPK Minister Taimur Jhagra wrote letter and withdrew from the deal while the Punjab has yet to write the letter.