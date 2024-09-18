Leaked Chat Exposes PTI’s Anti-state Narrative: Daniyal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Daniyal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that leaked messages between Rauf Hasan and Jibran Ilyas confirmed that the events of May 9 were a planned conspiracy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Talking to a private news channel, he said that these messages show May 9 was not a spontaneous incident, but rather a premeditated action aimed at undermining the army and state institutions.
He said that despite PTI's anti-state agenda, their efforts will fail, and under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Army Chief, the country will overcome its security and economic challenges.
