Leaking Residential Addresses Of People Particularly Journalists Shall Not Be Tolerated: Solangi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 03:11 PM
The caretaker federal minister says leaking the home and residential addresses of people amounts to inciting violence and harassment and shall not be tolerated.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi says the government has taken strong exception of the malicious, sleazy campaign and the harassment of journalist Gharida Farooqi by the troll brigade of a political party.
In a post on his X handle, he said leaking the home and residential addresses of people amounts to inciting violence and harassment and shall not be tolerated.
He said the relevant authorities are investigating the matter and the culprits and their handlers shall not escape the punishment as per laws of the land.
