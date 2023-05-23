UrduPoint.com

Learner Driving License Counter Set Up At Jasuana Patrolling Post

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Learner driving license counter set up at Jasuana patrolling post



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A counter for learner driving license was inaugurated at the reporting center of Jasuana patrolling post of Punjab Highway Patrol police near here on Tuesday.

DSP Patrolling Malik Muhammad Amin inaugurated the counter during formal inspection of the post.

He said that people of rural areas would be facilitated from the counter.

During inspection, he checked attendance of staff, discipline, weapons, cleanliness arrangements and crime and control situation besides inspection of building, kitchen gardening, residential rooms, kitchen and vehicles.

He directed the post's incharge that checking of people should be effective through e-police App, keeping a vigilant eye on criminals and anti-social elements.

