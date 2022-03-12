UrduPoint.com

Learning Festival Provides Platform To Students Increase Their Knowledge: Tariq Marwat

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Learning festival provides platform to students increase their knowledge: Tariq Marwat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Saturday said that the Pakistan's First Learning Festival at the Comasts University in Abbottabad would be the starting point for giving a fresh and vibrant start to educational activities throughout the province

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Saturday said that the Pakistan's First Learning Festival at the Comasts University in Abbottabad would be the starting point for giving a fresh and vibrant start to educational activities throughout the province.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Learning Festival at Comsats University Abbottabad, he said that his small idea of giving a fresh start to educational activities in Abbottabad materialized with the cooperation of educational institutions.

The DC said that Abbottabad was a landmark in the country in terms of education and seems to be able to maintain its individuality.

He said that the Learning Festival seeks to provide unity and connection to the students by participating in learning events on a wide variety of topics, you can experience firsthand benefits of the lectures and other material being provided here, adding he said.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that the district administration of Abbottabad would perform its service in promoting quality education and training throughout the district. He hoped that Pakistan Learning Festival would be celebrated in Abbottabad as a regular annual feature.

