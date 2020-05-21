UrduPoint.com
Learning Management System (LMS) Training Remains Continued In Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said in order to avert threats of COVID-19, the Learning Management System (LMS) was the suitable option of making higher education alive in higher learning institutions.

"It tackling odds, forging ahead in the face of challenges, adopting un-deterred stance to overcome hardships through sheer hard work were some of the signs of successful leaders", the Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks on Thursday while virtually watching over the training sessions imparted to faculties of Commerce and business Administration, Education, Law, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, Islamic Studies and Pharmacy led by their respective Deans.

In addition, teachers from Sindh University additional campuses including Laar Campus Badin, SMBB Campus Dadu, KBSAS Campus Naushero Feroz, Mirpur Khas, Thatta and Larakana Campuses under supervision of their respective Pro Vice Chancellors also in presence.

The Vice Chancellor said that when the university management first contemplated over the task of launching online classes by developing the varsity's own independent LMS as mandated by HEC Islamabad, it was not only bewildered and skeptical but also a little intimidated by the enormity of the challenge.

However, he said that the technical excellence of the Information Technology wing of the varsity and selfless moral support of academic leadership including Pro-Vice Chancellors, Deans, Directors/Chairperson and Members of the Academic Council helped and boost the vision, skill and confidence of the management to materialize all that needed to be done in a few weeks' time; culminating into full readiness of the university as an institution, its teachers and its students to commence virtual teaching from June 1 instant.

The Director ITSC Dr Yasir Arfat Malkani and Director ORIC Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti jointly imparted training.

The trainers said they had embedded all HEC advised aspects as features in Learning Management System which they practically demonstrated to faculty how the entire system operated including uploading of course materials, video lectures, archives, assignment-award-and-submission, digital library access, classroom execution, question-answer mechanism and other relevant important specifications.

