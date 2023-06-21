UrduPoint.com

Learning Session On "How To Start Freelancing" Held At BBSUTSD

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Learning session on "How to start Freelancing" held at BBSUTSD

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD) Khairpur here on Wednesday organized a day-long learning session on "How to start Freelancing".

Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, Prof Dr. Manthar Ali Keerio and a freelancer Abdul Samad Memon addressed the session.

The VC said that the University would continue to organize counseling sessions for the youth which would help them in their academic pursuits. "These sessions are also useful for their careers," he added. He said that the youth should focus on freelancing and artificial intelligence fields.

Freelancer Abdul Samad Memon shared his experiences and said that freelancing has a role in developing the economy.

A large number of faculty, students and citizens participated in the session.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Khairpur

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi du ..

Ajman Crown Prince speaks with Sultan AlNeyadi during ‘A Call From Space’ e ..

23 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council m ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council meeting, approves outcomes of c ..

38 minutes ago
 Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

1 hour ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.