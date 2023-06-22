Learning session on "How to start Freelancing" held at BBSUTSD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development (BBSUTSD) Khairpur here on Wednesday organized a day-long learning session on "How to start Freelancing".

Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr Rasool Bux Mahar, Prof Dr. Manthar Ali Keerio and a freelancer Abdul Samad Memon addressed the session.

The VC said that the University would continue to organize counseling sessions for the youth which would help them in their academic pursuits. "These sessions are also useful for their careers," he added. He said that the youth should focus on freelancing and artificial intelligence fields.

Freelancer Abdul Samad Memon shared his experiences and said that freelancing has a role in developing the economy.

A large number of faculty, students and citizens participated in the session.