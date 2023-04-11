Close
Learning, Teaching Qur'an Best Practice: VC AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Learning, teaching Qur'an best practice: VC AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood has stressed that learning and teaching the Holy Qur'an was the best practice.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of Tajweed Ul Quran classes here the other day.

Dr Nasir said, "We will create more opportunities for understanding the Qur'an and increase the duration of Tajweed Ul Quran classes", adding teaching Quran during the blessed month of Ramazan was the best practice.

Earlier, the participants of Tajweed Ul Quran classes had requested VC to increase the timings and groups of the classes. The Vice Chancellor AIOU instructed the Department of Quran and Tafsir to consider their request.

It is worth mentioning here that the Department of Quran and Tafsir, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies, AIOU organised 'Tajweed Ul Quran classes' keeping in mind the importance of reciting the Quran during Ramazan.

The classes started on the 2nd of Ramazan and continued till the 20th of Ramazan.

The closing ceremony of these classes was presided over by the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood.

Chairman of Department of Seerat Studies, Prof. Dr Moinuddin Hashmi was the chief guest while Chairman of Department of Quran and Tafsir, Dr Sanaullah Hussain hosted the ceremony.

Dr Moinuddin Hashmi said that the Holy Qur'an was the source of guidance, and it had been urged to read the Qur'an slowly and clearly.

Dr Sanaullah Hussain said, "We have tried our best to teach the Holy Qur'an through modern and simple lessons in the easiest manner." Participants of the course said that they benefited a lot from the classes, and now would be able to recite the Holy Qur'an correctly.

Later, the Vice Chancellor distributed certificates to all the participants.

