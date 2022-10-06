Learning technical skills important along with formal education, says ex-minister

Former Provincial Minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani on Thursday said that the youth should learn technical skills along with education so that they could tackle the future challenges in a well manner way

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Provincial Minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani on Thursday said that the youth should learn technical skills along with education so that they could tackle the future challenges in a well manner way.

He expressed these views while talking to teachers and students during his visit to the Technical Training Center (TTC) here.

Tribal leaders Mir Pansand Khan Shahwani and Mir Khizar Hayat Shahwani accompanied him during the visit.

On this occasion, Principal Shuaib Anwar Sherazi briefed him on various fields and provision of technical education to the students.

Shahwani said that by learning different technical skills, the youth could play an active role in the development of the country and the province.

He said that the Technical Training Center was playing an instrumental role to provide technical education to the students, calling it commendable.