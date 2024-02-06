LEAs arrange flag march to ensure security on Feb 8

Hyderabad police arranged a flag march on Tuesday along with Pakistan Army and Rangers, to show the security preparedness of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), for the February 8, general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Hyderabad police arranged a flag march on Tuesday along with Pakistan Army and Rangers, to show the security preparedness of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), for the February 8, general elections.

The flag march led by ASP Rana Dilawar started here from the police headquarters located in Saddar.

Dozens of vehicles and motorbikes, during the flag march passed through different locations of the city including Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

The LEAs also visited some of the polling stations which have been declared as very sensitive and sensitive.

The flag march concluded in the evening at police headquarters.

