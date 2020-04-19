LEAs arrest four members of banned outfit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit along with another law enforcement agency arrested four terrorists affiliated with a banned outfit and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition which they had collected to carry out terrorists activities in Karachi.

The arrested terrorists were important members of a banned outfit and had received militancy training from Afghanistan, said a press release on Sunday.

The arrested terrorists included Muhammad Umar, Muhammad Bilal alias Fida, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Amir.

They had plan terrorist to attack at Stock Exchange Karachi, City Court, Police Training Center and offices of law enforcement agencies. They had conducted recce of the said locations.

The LEAs recovered material used to prepare Improvised Explosive Device, 10 detonators, remote and receiver for IED, 2 meter bona card, 3 hand grenades and 2 Kalashnikov.

Further investigations were underway.