LEAs collecting evidence to punish PTI chief for damaging national institutions: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are collecting evidence to punish the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief for damaging national institutions on May 9.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that PTI was found guilty of the crime and the case could be proceeded through the army act. He said PTI chief was the mastermind of the May 9 incident. Murad Saeed, he said was inviting supporters to attack security institutions.

In reply to a question about elections, he said the government is not planning to delay the general elections.

The minister said that the last regime of PTI had made all-out efforts to destroy every institution.

He said the coalition government after coming into power has taken steps for protecting Pakistan's economy.

To a question about the future plan of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said the PML-N desired to form the nextgovernment with a full mandate. He said, we will bring massive reforms in every institution to achieve speedyprogress in Pakistan.