LEAs cooperation vital to save future of young generation: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday the cooperation of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) was essential to save the future of young generation by elimination of drug traffickers from the society.

He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province including CCPO Lahore through a letter.

The IG Punjab said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was an effective force in curbing narcotics trafficker while the presence of police force in carrying out the day to day activities of the society was instrumental in further improving the operations of ANF.

Punjab Police and ANF should conduct joint operations in mutual coordination to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society so that the process of cleansing of big but small as well as small smugglers could be expedited.

He further said that strict departmental and legal action should not be delayed against the police officers and personnel who were supporting the drug dealers while strict legal action should be taken against factories which were abusing the drug quota.

He further said that investigation of small smugglers should be carried out meticulously and big smugglers should be arrested and if the quantity of seized drugs exceeds 1 kg, the regional centers of ANF should be informed immediately so that arrested drug dealers should be timely investigated and supply chain could be traced.

Inam Ghani said the Punjab Police should seek the help of ANF to further improve the rate of convictions in drug cases and to increase the rate of training and punishment of police and for this purpose, joint workshops should be organized with ANF. The letter urged officers to co-operate with police and ANF officers in coordination and close coordination to expedite joint intelligence-based operations against supply chain networks by identifying target areas.

The IGP further said that for effective use of 10% air time allotted by PEMRA for public awareness, police and ANF should jointly give their message in tv commercials and effective awareness to create awareness among the people about the irreparable harm of drugs. The campaign should also be run.

He further said that crackdown should be intensified with close coordination to eradicate gangs involved in drug trafficking, especially ice business, around educational institutions, while tightening the noose around professional hotspots and professional criminals involved in buying and selling of drugs.

He stressed that not only the police teams should be fully mobilized against the elements involved in drug smuggling across the province but also mutual cooperation and information sharing should be continued by on-boarding of all stakeholderswhile performance reports of joint operations should be submitted regularly toCentral Police Office.