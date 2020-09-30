UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LEAs Cooperation Vital To Save Future Of Young Generation: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:01 PM

LEAs cooperation vital to save future of young generation: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday the cooperation of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) was essential to save the future of young generation by elimination of drug traffickers from the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Inam Ghani said on Wednesday the cooperation of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) was essential to save the future of young generation by elimination of drug traffickers from the society.

He directed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province including CCPO Lahore through a letter.

The IG Punjab said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was an effective force in curbing narcotics trafficker while the presence of police force in carrying out the day to day activities of the society was instrumental in further improving the operations of ANF.

Punjab Police and ANF should conduct joint operations in mutual coordination to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society so that the process of cleansing of big but small as well as small smugglers could be expedited.

He further said that strict departmental and legal action should not be delayed against the police officers and personnel who were supporting the drug dealers while strict legal action should be taken against factories which were abusing the drug quota.

He further said that investigation of small smugglers should be carried out meticulously and big smugglers should be arrested and if the quantity of seized drugs exceeds 1 kg, the regional centers of ANF should be informed immediately so that arrested drug dealers should be timely investigated and supply chain could be traced.

Inam Ghani said the Punjab Police should seek the help of ANF to further improve the rate of convictions in drug cases and to increase the rate of training and punishment of police and for this purpose, joint workshops should be organized with ANF. The letter urged officers to co-operate with police and ANF officers in coordination and close coordination to expedite joint intelligence-based operations against supply chain networks by identifying target areas.

The IGP further said that for effective use of 10% air time allotted by PEMRA for public awareness, police and ANF should jointly give their message in tv commercials and effective awareness to create awareness among the people about the irreparable harm of drugs. The campaign should also be run.

He further said that crackdown should be intensified with close coordination to eradicate gangs involved in drug trafficking, especially ice business, around educational institutions, while tightening the noose around professional hotspots and professional criminals involved in buying and selling of drugs.

He stressed that not only the police teams should be fully mobilized against the elements involved in drug smuggling across the province but also mutual cooperation and information sharing should be continued by on-boarding of all stakeholderswhile performance reports of joint operations should be submitted regularly toCentral Police Office.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab Drugs Young Criminals TV All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

6 minutes ago

Ankara Refutes Claims of Turkish Planes, Drones Pa ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President urges global community to declare BJ ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner assures launching schemes under repai ..

2 minutes ago

Parliamentarians calls on Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

US Embassy Employee Beaten Up in Kiev, Dies In Hos ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.