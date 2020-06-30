UrduPoint.com
LEAs Decide To Beef Up Security In Karachi

Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A high-level meeting of law enforcement agencies chaired by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday decided to further tightening the security across the province particularly in Karachi.

The meeting also reviewed the security situation and recent terrorist attacks, according to a news release.

DG Rangers and other participants of the meeting praised the role of jawans and personnel of all the forces during the recent terrorists attacks and paid tributes to those who martyred or sustained injuries.

The attendees of meeting also reiterated to take all possible measures to ensure peace in Karachi.

Among others Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Addl. IGPs of CTD and Special Branch, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other LEAs attended the meeting.

