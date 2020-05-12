LEAs devise strategy for imposition of lockdown

The law enforcement agencies in a high level meeting on Tuesday devised a strategy for imposition of lockdown, countering street crimes and to avert any untoward incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The law enforcement agencies in a high level meeting on Tuesday devised a strategy for imposition of lockdown, countering street crimes and to avert any untoward incident.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari also reviewed and discussed security situation of the province particularly of Karachi, said a news release issued by Rangers.

The participants reiterated to take every possible measure to ensure maintenance of law and order during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting, which held at Rangers Headquarters was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP CTD, Additional IGP Special Branch, Joint Director General Intelligence Bureau, officers of Traffic Police, senior officers of Rangers and other agencies.

The masses have been appealed to abide by law and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.