LEAs Ensure Required Measures In Swat, Presence Of Militants Intolerable: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 12:40 AM

LEAs ensure required measures in Swat, presence of militants intolerable: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday said required measures were in place by all law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for the safety and security of people of adjoining areas of Swat valley as presence of militants any where would not be tolerated.

The Armed Forces media wing in a press release here received said that the terrorists would be dealt with full use of force if required.

The ISPR also brushed away the propagated news circulating over social media alleging large presence of terrorists in Swat valley.

"During the past few days, a misperception about alleged presence of large number of proscribed organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP's) armed members in Swat valley has been created on social media", it said.

After confirmation on ground, these reports have been found as grossly exaggerated and misleading, it underlined.

The military's media wing said the presence of small number of armed men on few mountain tops between Swat and Dir has been observed, located far away from the population.

Apparently, these individuals sneaked in from Afghanistan to resettle in their native areas. A close watch is being maintained on their limited presence and movement in mountains, it said.

