UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LEAs, Govt Departments Must Work Together To Curb Smuggling: Ijaz Shah

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

LEAs, govt departments must work together to curb smuggling: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah Thursday said that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and other concerned government departments should work together to curb smuggling in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah Thursday said that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and other concerned government departments should work together to curb smuggling in the country.

The minister said this while presiding 4th meeting on Anti Smuggling along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, said a press release issued here.

It was decided in the meeting that economic and social implications resulting from smuggling control must be carefully handled.

Incentive based approach was proposed by the participants which included reward to those who go out of the way or play a significant role to control smuggling.

From the reasons leading to increased smuggling to listing down of goods that were needed in bordering regions, all factors involved in process of smuggling were evaluated and their solutions discussed.

All participants were asked to present their proposals during the next meeting so that they can be executed.

Related Topics

All From Government

Recent Stories

RTA, Careem officially launch Hala e-hailing servi ..

51 minutes ago

Gross domestic savings grow 6.6 pc to AED516.1 bn ..

1 hour ago

Urdu version of play Brecht performed at Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

Former FBI Director Comey Violated Bureau Policies ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Pay Off Over $60Mln in Membership Debt t ..

6 minutes ago

Technical Advisory Group meets to assess polio era ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.