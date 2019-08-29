LEAs, govt departments must work together to curb smuggling: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah Thursday said that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and other concerned government departments should work together to curb smuggling in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah Thursday said that Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and other concerned government departments should work together to curb smuggling in the country.

The minister said this while presiding 4th meeting on Anti Smuggling along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, said a press release issued here.

It was decided in the meeting that economic and social implications resulting from smuggling control must be carefully handled.

Incentive based approach was proposed by the participants which included reward to those who go out of the way or play a significant role to control smuggling.

From the reasons leading to increased smuggling to listing down of goods that were needed in bordering regions, all factors involved in process of smuggling were evaluated and their solutions discussed.

All participants were asked to present their proposals during the next meeting so that they can be executed.