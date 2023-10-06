Open Menu

LEAs, Govt Dept To Continue Enforcement Actions Against Illegal Activities With Full Force: COAS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 07:41 PM

LEAs, Govt dept to continue enforcement actions against illegal activities with full force: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other Government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other Government departments will continue the enforcement actions against a spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities.

The Army Chief made these remarks during his visit to Karachi where he attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the COAS was briefed about the Revised National Action Plan, Operation in the Kacha Area of Sindh, Security of Foreign Nationals employed on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Non-CPEC and Private Projects, Repatriation of illegal foreigners, Foreign Currency Regularization Measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, Progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

The Army Chief underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for the gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for the progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Army ISPR Visit CPEC Progress All Government

Recent Stories

SMBR reviews DCs performance

SMBR reviews DCs performance

44 seconds ago
 Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff ..

Sabalenka out of China Open, Swiatek to meet Gauff in semis

9 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of ..

Third seed Rune out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelch ..

Pakistan defeats Bangladesh by 140 runs in wheelchair T20 Asia Cup

1 minute ago
 Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police ..

Extortion case: ATC remands Mansha Bomb in police custody

1 minute ago
 PSX gains 41 points

PSX gains 41 points

1 minute ago
PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Paki ..

PSWF condemns non-issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journos

6 minutes ago
 Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

Provincial minister for Forests visits PFI

1 minute ago
 Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbotta ..

Anti-polio drive successfully concludes in Abbottabad

23 seconds ago
 Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning instit ..

Dr Atta Ur Rehmean stresses higher learning institutions to adopt modern technol ..

25 seconds ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

6 minutes ago
 Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

Ornamental fish released into Lahore Zoo waterfall

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan