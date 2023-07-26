Open Menu

LEAs Hold Flag March Regarding Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

LEAs hold flag march regarding security

Police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) hold a flag march to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation during Muharram Ul Haram here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) hold a flag march to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation during Muharram Ul Haram here on Wednesday.

Contingents of Pak Army, Rangers and police participated in the flag march which was led by SSP Operations Muhammad Imran.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness in dealing with any emergency-like situation and to provide a sense of security to citizens. He said that police and other law enforcement departments were alert and committed to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made while strict monitoring of Majalis and mourning processions were being ensured.

Muhammad Imran said that CCTV cameras and drone cameras were being used in security monitoring. He urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining peace by giving information about any suspicious person or activity around them.

The flag march was started from Police Line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Drone Army Rangers Police Alert Same March From Muharram

Recent Stories

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

27 seconds ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

29 seconds ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

31 seconds ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

2 minutes ago
WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

2 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

7 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

7 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan