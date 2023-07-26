LEAs hold flag march regarding security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Police and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) hold a flag march to show preparedness for dealing with any emergency-like situation during Muharram Ul Haram here on Wednesday.

Contingents of Pak Army, Rangers and police participated in the flag march which was led by SSP Operations Muhammad Imran.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations said that the basic purpose of the flag march was to show preparedness in dealing with any emergency-like situation and to provide a sense of security to citizens. He said that police and other law enforcement departments were alert and committed to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made while strict monitoring of Majalis and mourning processions were being ensured.

Muhammad Imran said that CCTV cameras and drone cameras were being used in security monitoring. He urged masses to cooperate with police in maintaining peace by giving information about any suspicious person or activity around them.

The flag march was started from Police Line and culminated at the same point passing through different areas of the city.