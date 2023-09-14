LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggling mafia

A task force consisting of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies has been formed for decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :A task force consisting of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies has been formed for decisive action against the gold mafia and smugglers.

According to the sources, a major crackdown was initiated against the Gold Mafia by the task force.

The task force aimed to take the gold smugglers and mafia to task for holding them accountable as per the law.

In this regard, the task force has prepared lists of gold smuggling mafia and smugglers.

Apart from this, the government has started work on an emergency basis to bring the gold dealers into the tax net and to computerise the buying and selling of gold, which will benefit every citizen and the country.

However, the gold prices were already falling in the market.