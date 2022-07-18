ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs), media and provincial staff in ensuring peaceful and transparent elections in 20 Constituencies of Punjab Assembly.

ECP spokesman in a statement appreciated the role of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Punjab Police, FC, staff of ECP, provincial government in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

The ECP also acknowledged the positive role of media in disseminating timely information about the polling situation.