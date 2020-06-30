UrduPoint.com
LEAs Must Be Applauded: Shafqat Shah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:47 PM

The Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) leader, Syed Shafqat Shah has said that Rangers and other security personnel including the police must be applauded for thwarting the terrorists attack

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) leader, Syed Shafqat Shah has said that Rangers and other security personnel including the police must be applauded for thwarting the terrorists attack.

Talking to a delegation at PML-F house here on Tuesday, he said terrorists are enemies of humanity and peace.

Shah said anti-Pakistan forces are involved in terrorism and all law enforcing agencies (LEAs) including Pakistan Army are clearing terrorists and their facilitators.

