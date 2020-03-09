UrduPoint.com
LEAs Performance Lauded For Ensuring Security During PSL-V Matches At Rawalpindi: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Monday eulogized the efforts of the police personnel and other law enforcement agencies for ensuring full proof security during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) V matches, played at Rawalpindi cricket stadium

He, during a meeting held here, appreciated for having strong coordination during the event and said all the personnel deserved appreciation for that.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Inspectors General, Senior Superintendents of Police, and other senior officers of concerned police stations, said a press release received here.

The IG also appreciated the Islamabad Traffic Police for ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow in the city, besides arranging a parking for the PSL spectators at the Parade Ground Shakarparian, where they were provided shuttle service to reach the stadium.

He also thanked citizens for their cooperation in ensuring successful holding of the PSL at Rawalpindi.

