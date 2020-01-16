UrduPoint.com
LEAs Render Tremendous Sacrifices For Restoration Peace In Country: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:30 PM

LEAs render tremendous sacrifices for restoration peace in country: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah says the law enforcing agencies (LEAs) have rendered tremendous sacrifices for restoration peace in the country

SHABQADAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Interior Minister Ijaz Shah says the law enforcing agencies (LEAs) have rendered tremendous sacrifices for restoration peace in the country.Addressing the passing out parade of Frontier Corps in Shabqadar on Thursday, he lauded the efforts of Frontier Corps to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

He said the future and defense of the country are in the safe hands who can safeguard the motherland with bravery.Earlier, the Interior Minister laid the floral wreaths on the monuments of martyrs.

