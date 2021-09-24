UrduPoint.com

LEAs Review Security Arrangements For Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:39 PM

LEAs review security arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A)

Law enforcement agencies Friday reiterated to ensure fool proof security arrangements for processions of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Law enforcement agencies Friday reiterated to ensure fool proof security arrangements for processions of Chehlum Imam Hussain (R.A) across the province.

In a high level meeting held at Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh chaired by Director General Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, the meeting reviewed and discussed in detail security measures for Chehlum, said a news release.

The meeting decided that joint flag march would be conducted by Rangers and Police while joint snap checking would also be would be made more effective.

The scholars of all schools of thought were appealed to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order in the province during Chehlum.

Additional IGP � Karachi, Additional Commissioner Karachi, Director Intelligence Bureau, Deputy IGP � CIA, Deputy IGP � Traffic, senior officers of Police, Rangers and intelligence agencies attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

