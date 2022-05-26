(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Thursday lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order in the capital city during the protest of a political party.

He also appreciated Islamabad Traffic Police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and keeping people update on traffic situation and alternative routes in the Federal capital.

In a news statement, the IGP said it was feared that law and order problem will emerge in the city in general and around the federal capital in particular but all the officials performed duties vigilantly and no untoward situation happened.

He said that he himself, along with senior officials of Capital police and Islamabad civil administration, remained present on the roads.

The top officials of Islamabad police lead the force from front to boost their morale and briefed them on security measures, he said, adding that additional force was deployed at entry and exist points in the federal capital.

The policemen ensured foolproof security at Red Zone where unauthorized persons and vehicles were banned to enter.

He added that the personnel of Falcons and Eagle Squad were deputed including lady police and other officials.

The capital police made effective coordination with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies including Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and policemen of other districts, he said.

The Police Emergency Response Unit remained on patrolling , said IGP adding that Islamabad Safe City Authority cameras were also monitored for surveillance of the routes and locations deemed sensitive with respect to political rally.

After dispersal of the rally participants, all the barriers were removed and roads of the federal capital opened for all kinds of traffic, the IGP said.

During the course of duty, 31 personnel of LEAs were injured, he said, adding that Islamabad police was always ready to protect life and property of citizens. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands," the Capital Police Chief said.