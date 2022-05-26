UrduPoint.com

LEAs Role Lauded For Ensuring Law And Order During PTI's Protest : IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 09:06 PM

LEAs role lauded for ensuring law and order during PTI's protest : IGP

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Thursday lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order in the capital city during the protest of a political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan Thursday lauded the role of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order in the capital city during the protest of a political party.

He also appreciated Islamabad Traffic Police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and keeping people update on traffic situation and alternative routes in the Federal capital.

In a news statement, the IGP said it was feared that law and order problem will emerge in the city in general and around the federal capital in particular but all the officials performed duties vigilantly and no untoward situation happened.

He said that he himself, along with senior officials of Capital police and Islamabad civil administration, remained present on the roads.

The top officials of Islamabad police lead the force from front to boost their morale and briefed them on security measures, he said, adding that additional force was deployed at entry and exist points in the federal capital.

The policemen ensured foolproof security at Red Zone where unauthorized persons and vehicles were banned to enter.

He added that the personnel of Falcons and Eagle Squad were deputed including lady police and other officials.

The capital police made effective coordination with civil administration and other law enforcement agencies including Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and policemen of other districts, he said.

The Police Emergency Response Unit remained on patrolling , said IGP adding that Islamabad Safe City Authority cameras were also monitored for surveillance of the routes and locations deemed sensitive with respect to political rally.

After dispersal of the rally participants, all the barriers were removed and roads of the federal capital opened for all kinds of traffic, the IGP said.

During the course of duty, 31 personnel of LEAs were injured, he said, adding that Islamabad police was always ready to protect life and property of citizens. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands," the Capital Police Chief said.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Protest Rangers Police Law And Order Red Zone Vehicles Traffic Nasir Lead Eagle All From Top

Recent Stories

Korda, son of Grand Slam champion, plots repeat Al ..

Korda, son of Grand Slam champion, plots repeat Alcaraz downfall

2 minutes ago
 Gov't committed to bring the country out of econom ..

Gov't committed to bring the country out of economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at few places;PMD

2 minutes ago
 PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel ..

PTI brutally killed policeman, tortured personnel on duty to create chaos: CM

2 minutes ago
 Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Champi ..

Aqeel Khan lifts CAS Khyber Cup Open Tennis Championship Trophy

2 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implemen ..

Murtaza Wahab directs secretary to ensure implementation of 'Student Unions Act' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.