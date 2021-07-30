LEAs' strong resolve to frustrate anti-state elements: Akbar Ayub

Minister for Local Government, Elections and Parliamentary Affairs KP, Akbar Ayub Khan Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police mobile at Karkhano Market Peshawar wherein one constable of Rapid Response Force was martyred and some others injured

During an informal chat with journalists, the Minister prayed for the martyred cop, speedy recovery of the injured and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the affected families by asserting that the elements involved in this terror incident would be brought to book soon.

Akbar Ayub Khan revealed that anti-state elements wanted to demoralize the security forces and make the citizens feel insecure with such cowardly acts but all such elements would be quite disappointed in their nefarious intentions owing to the foolproof security arrangements by our law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He clarified that it could definitely be the outcome of terror sleeper cells linking with government-run extremist agencies of countries like India. "Such sleeper cells have been induced into Pakistan in the past due to the ill conceived internal and external policies of the former incompetent and selfish rulers", he added.

Akbar Ayub further disclosed that Pakistan averted a new wave of subversive acts owing to the realistic foreign and domestic policies of our visionary Prime Minister Imran Khan by adopting the bold strategy of saying "Absolutely Not" instead of following "Do more".

He further claimed that these terror groups would vanish like water bubbles due to tight vigilance, security arrangements and sacrifices of our law enforcement agencies. "Our provincial government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, is pursuing a two-pronged agenda of security and development in KP that will give the people a sense of security and opportunities of prosperity in peaceful atmosphere, which is also essential for our economic growth", he reassured.

Akbar Ayub Khan reiterated the pledge that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was well aware of its security responsibilities and would take even a minor incident of terrorism very seriously and hence would not only meet the expectations of the people in this regard but also maintain morale of our security agencies.