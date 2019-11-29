UrduPoint.com
Lease Contracts Of Commercial, Agriculture Govt Properties To Complete Till Dec 20

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:43 PM

Lease contracts of commercial, agriculture govt properties to complete till Dec 20

Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has given deadline to all four Deputy Commissioners in the division Sargodha for recovery of outstanding amounts and revision of lease contracts of commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural government properties till December 20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh has given deadline to all four Deputy Commissioners in the division Sargodha for recovery of outstanding amounts and revision of lease contracts of commercial, industrial, residential and agricultural government properties till December 20.

He said that process new contracts, lease should be completed till given date while all recoveries should also be completed within given date.

Chairing a meeting to review the contracts, lease, records of government property asked officials to bound petrol pumps operational in the government lands for payment of conversion fee otherwise these would be sealed.

The Deputy Commissioner Sargodha was present in the meeting while all others DCs, Revenue officials and officials concerned also participated in the meeting here Friday through video link.

He further directed that illegal possessions on government lands by the private housing societies would also be evacuated and all encroachments should be removed.

The government has introduced new policy for lease of government lands and outstanding payments from people completed their leased agreements till 2016 would pay off their dues till June 2020, he added.

The people government lands for agriculture and commercial purposes would pay their dues according to the new policy.

The meeting also taken notice of land grabbing by the private hosing societies and asked for action against developers while directed the DCS to disconnect NOCs of all petrol pumps avoiding payment of dues.

The meeting asked officials to submit complete record of government property at their respective districts and asked Revenue officials to complete revenue targets till end of next month.

