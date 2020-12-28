UrduPoint.com
Leases Granted Under Forest Policy-2005-6 Canceled : Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Leases granted under forest policy-2005-6 canceled : Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Monday said that all leases granted under Forest Policy of 2005-06 have been canceled and thousands of acres of forest land has been retrieved.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on forest, said a statement.

He said that New Year 2021 would be taken as the year of trees and we would try plant more and more trees in Sindh so that the dream of a green Sindh would come true. Several projects had been launched to make the province green, he added.

He noted the forest projects is divided into three parts including Urban Forest, Sarsabz Sindh and Green Pakistan Project.

We are planting environment friendly local trees whereas in the past trees that are harmful to the environment had been planted, he stated.

The Minister said that eco-friendly trees planting program has been chalked out for the banks of canals and along the main highways of the province. Nasir said that a satellite survey has been conducted under GIS to create a real database of forests.

The Minister said that especially in the coastal areas where millions of mangroves have been planted. Mangrove Forest has been recognized globally and Sindh Forest Department has set a world record, he said.

