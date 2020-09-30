Leather industry got potential to contribute vitally in economy: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday said that leather industry in Pakistan has the capability to contribute substantially in the country's economy.

The Administrator said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone) at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation building here, said a statement.

He said that the business community should introduce Pakistani leather products and ensure their socialization to increase its demand and development of leather industry. Issues being faced by leather industry in Korangi would be resolved on priority basis and road infrastructure would be uplifted, he added.

The delegation was led by PTA Chairman Abdus Salam and comprising PTA Environmental Society President Gulzar Feroz, PTA Vice President Tariq Mehmood, Danish Khan, Aziz Ahmed, Rehan Hannan, Kamran Habib and Rayan Muhammad.

The delegation apprised Shallwani about issues being faced by them and said that 5000 Road and Sector A-7 of Korangi were in deplorable condition as well many encroached by some people. They requested the Administrator to remove the encroachment.

They said that roads should be constructed as industrialists across the world come here and they should be given positive image of the city. They said that there are 250 to 300 leather industries in Southern Zone. "Leather industry contributed 650 million Dollars out of total 21.

4 billion dollars exports of Pakistan. Our contribution is increasing day by day," they added.

They informed that in Korangi Industrial Zone, waste water is drained to nullahs only after treatment and for that purpose a state of the art Combined Effluent Treatment Plant was installed which would help in reducing the pollution.

"The resolution of issues would pave the way for the industry's development and more job opportunities for the people," they added.

Shallwani assured the delegation all possible cooperation of the KMC and said that Pakistan leather industry could be recognized at international level if paid attention.

He said that a large number of leather is gathered every year on the eve of Eid ul Azha and the same should be stored as per modern and scientific ways for effective use in leather industry.

The Administrator said that 40 per cent resources could be saved with due attention.

He said issues raised by the delegation would surely be considered for resolution and especially roads would be constructed and nullahs be cleaned.

"The measures would also be taken for cleanliness and plantation in the industrial zone so that business could continue in healthy environment. Leather industry is one of the most important industries and its development is tantamount to contributing to the county's prosperity," he said and added that all possible measures would be taken to facilitate the industry.